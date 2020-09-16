Douglas County elementary students to return to full time, in-person classes next month

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – In-person, full time learning will be available to Douglas County elementary students by Oct. 19, the Board of Education announced on Wednesday.

Families of elementary students may also choose an eLearning model that is entirely online.

A Road to Return Decision Dashboard, which tracks internal metrics from the Tri-County Health Department and internal COVID-19 testing and quarantine information, was the key source in making the decision.

Decisions on high school and middle school student return to full time, in-person learning is being considered with input from educators, staff and the community, according to school district officials.