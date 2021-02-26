DougCo, Poudre school districts make plans for in-person learning for older students

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County School District and Poudre School District announced plans to bring middle and high school students back for full in-person learning in late March.

Douglas County School District said its staff are getting vaccinated swiftly, speeding up the timeline to bring older students back for in-person learning.

Douglas County School District said its superintendent will present a plan to its school board on March 2 detailing a plan to bring middle and high school students back for in-person learning. If approved by the school board, older students would transition from a hybrid model to in-person learning on March 22. Students currently enrolled in the district’s e-learning program will stay online through the remainder of the school year.

Poudre School District said it will bring students back for full in-person learning on March 22. It said vaccinations and testing were key factors in the district’s decision-making process. The district is pleased staff members have been able to easily access and receive the vaccine through its health partners.

Poudre School District said it will continue to run its rapid testing site for staff through the end of the school year.