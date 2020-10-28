Denver Public Schools switches older elementary students online as city moves to Level 3

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced elementary school students in grades 3 – 5 will switch to remote learning on Nov. 2 until the Thanksgiving holiday as the city moves into the Safer at Home Level 3 restrictions on Wednesday.

Students will continue in-person learning until Oct. 30 to have the ability to gather their things and prepare for remote learning. DPS says Early Childhood Education through second grade will continue full-time in-person learning.

“We know that, while all elementary school children benefit from in-person instruction and support, we are concerned that the overall community trend requires us to shift more of our staff and students to remote learning. And we have strengthened our remote-learning systems and support in anticipation of needing to shift away from in-person schooling in response to changing health conditions,” DPS posted on their website.

Secondary schools will remain online for the rest of the semester ending in December. DPS decided not to have middle and high school students return on Oct. 21, as originally planned.

Newcomer Centers, Remote-Learning Support Centers, and Special Education Center programs will continue full-time, in-person learning for all grades through the rest of the first semester, according to DPS.