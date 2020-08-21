Denver Public Schools short thousands of laptops with remote learning set to begin Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Up to 3,000 students in Denver Public Schools may begin the year without a computer, with remote learning set to begin Monday.

A district spokesperson confirmed thousands of laptops ordered by the district have not arrived, and it’s unclear if they’ll be here by Monday.

“A challenge that we are encountering is a nationwide shortage on devices,” said Superintendent Susana Cordova.

A district spokesperson says DPS ordered 12,500 computers to meet an estimated need of 15,000 computers.

Surveys by the district show about 10% of students don’t have access to a computer and about 4% don’t have access to the internet.

“We are very much prioritizing our students that are most in need, to get the technology that we have,” says Cordova.

Access to technology is an issue for students across the state, according to the Colorado Education Initiative, which estimates about 53,000 students statewide don’t have access to a computer.

With districts nationwide resorting to remote learning, laptops have been tough to come by, and tough to replace.

“Our most important school supplies used to be notebooks and pencils, this year, it’s internet and a laptop,” says Rebecca Holmes with CEI.

Holmes says the majority of students without access to technology are from low-income families.

“Almost entirely this skews around income,” she says. “Our families without access to devices or internet certainly are most often our low-income families, and so this becomes a real issue around equity.”

DPS is asking families who took a school laptop, but have a personal one they can use instead, to return the school one for the time-being.

“We’d appreciate it if you could return the school device, and have your student use their personal device, so we can help our technology reach more students,” says Cordova. “They are slowly coming in, so our hope is that we will be able to get all of the devices we need over time.”