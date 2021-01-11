Denver Public Schools reopen for in-person learning for young learners

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools reopened for in-person learning on Monday for students in Early Childhood Education through fifth grade.

Denver Public Schools plans to have its young learners in the classroom five days a week for in-person learning. Middle and high school students will transition back into the classroom January 19-29. DPS said smaller high schools will be in-person five days a week while bigger high schools may use a hybrid schedule.

DPS encouraged its students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school on Monday. The school district is asking students get tested for COVID-19 every other week for the remainder of the school year. DPS partnered with COVIDCheck Colorado in an effort to make testing easy and free for students. Families can find more details on how to get tested here.