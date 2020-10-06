Denver Public Schools in need of paraprofessionals

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is scheduled to host a virtual open house Tuesday in an effort to recruit paraprofessionals to the district.

DPS said it has “numerous” paraprofessional positions open throughout the district. DPS said the positions range from supporting students academically in classrooms to supporting in the health office.

Those interested in attending the virtual open house can RSVP here.

Districts throughout Colorado have faced challenges filling critical positions within their schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, DPS announced it needed to fill 70 custodian positions with in its schools. Colorado schools are also facing a massive substitute teacher shortage, with some districts even asking parents to consider substitute teaching.