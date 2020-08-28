Denver opens free learning centers for students

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver opened four free learning centers to help meet the needs of families with students enrolled in Denver Public Schools as the district continues with remote learning through Oct. 16.

The City of Denver worked with community partners to open four learning centers at recreation centers throughout the city. The sites include 5090 Broadway Rec Center, Athmar Rec Center, Montbello Rec Center and Rude Rec Center. The sites were chosen based on information from Denver Public Schools that showed students in those neighborhoods struggled to stay engaged in online learning last spring.

“We worked with DPS to pinpoint the neighborhoods where we knew engagement was harder and we reached out to families that were not only lower income but families with English as a second language or kids with different learning abilities and kids that need more support and structure,” said Dionne Williams, Executive Director of the Office of Children’s Affairs.

The City of Denver and community partners are funding the sites through money from the CARES Act. The sites are free for families.

The sites are focused on younger students, ages 6 to 12. Students come to the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and receive free breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The learning centers opened on Wednesday and organizers say slots filled up quickly. There is a waitlist for families interested in enrolling in the program. The City of Denver worked with Boys and Girls Club to offer learning centers at three of its locations as well and there are still openings available at those locations.

For additional resources for families to help with challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.