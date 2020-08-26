Denver Early Childhood Education to resume in early September

Illustration picture shows a hall outside the classrooms, in a kindergarden school in Etterbeek, Brussels, Tuesday 02 June 2020. Schools for children under six years old are reopening today for everyone. Belgium is in its twelfth week of confinement in the ongoing corona virus crisis and the third week of the phase 2 of the deconfinement. BELGA PHOTO THIERRY ROGE (Photo by THIERRY ROGE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The youngest children in the Denver Public Schools system will be returning to learning after Labor Day.

DPS announced that Early Childhood Education will resume at some schools on Sept. 8, and the remainder on Sept. 14. (scroll down for list of when ECE Centers are resuming)

“We have been working all summer on a safe and gradual return to in-person learning, with a priority on young learners who aren’t served well by remote instruction,” Superintendent Susana Cordova said. “We have learned a lot about how to safely support in-person learning from our Discovery Link sites that provide child care. And we’ve used these valuable learnings, including many of those specific to health protocols, to inform our ECE plans.”

School leaders are working with public health officials on protocols for student drop-off, pick-up, schedules and outdoor learning plans.

Families who are already enrolled in ECE should hear from the district by Sept. 4. Families who have not enrolled will need to make a decision by Sept. 14. There will not be a virtual option for ECE at this time.

At this time, the remainder of Denver Public School students will have 100% remote learning through Oct. 16.

Families can reach out to the Enrollment Hotline at 720-423-3493 for assistance in English and Spanish. The ECE department is also planning to host a telephone Family Forum for ECE parents next week to help answer any questions.

ECE Centers returning Sept. 8:

Escalante-Biggs

Pascual LeDoux

Sandra Todd-Williams

Stephen Knight