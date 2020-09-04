Democrats call for stronger safeguards to protect students at school

DENVER (KDVR) — Going back to school during the pandemic is a concern for many parents. While schools in Denver are faring well, some politicians are calling for stronger safeguards to protect students.

President Donald Trump continues to push for schools across the country to open for in-person learning, but many of Colorado’s biggest school districts have opted for remote learning instead — at least for the first few weeks.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said going back to school is a national emergency. The party’s chairman told FOX31 Thursday it is making a difficult year even tougher.

“There are many families in Denver that are multigenerational families, that are living under one roof. You have a Trump administration that said kids can’t spread the virus. That’s incorrect, that is false,” said Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez.

So far, schools in Colorado are doing better than schools in other states. There are only four K-12 schools listed on the state’s outbreak list. Colorado College is also on that list. Students there are now learning remotely.

Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado system president Mark Kennedy are warning students of the dangers of coming together for some fun.

“Now is not the time to party. There will be plenty of time to party in the months and years ahead,” Polis said.

“Already in several other states, several peer institutions of CU have had to cancel and go online. We don’t want that to happen in Colorado. We want our return to campus and return to classes to be successful and we want to keep moving in that direction with more and more school districts coming back,” Kennedy said.

Sen. Michael Bennet is also advocating for safe practices at schools. He met with parents and teachers about the best methods for Colorado to avoid school outbreaks.