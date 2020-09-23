Deadline Wednesday for DPS middle, high school students to turn in learning preferences

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — Middle and high school students in Denver Public Schools must notify the district by the end of the day Wednesday if they want to enroll in DPS’s hybrid learning model or continue with remote learning through the remainder of the semester.

Secondary students who opt for the hybrid model will have a blend of in-person and remote learning beginning Oct. 21.

Elementary students will return for 100 percent in-person learning. DPS said 30 percent of families opted to continue with remote learning. Elementary students who opted for in-person learning will be phased in, with kindergarteners and some first graders starting the week of September 28. All elementary students will be in class by Oct. 21.

The district said the decision families make on their learning preference is final and binding through the end of the first semester. If a family’s circumstances change, they can contact their school leader and see if they can accommodate their request to change preferences.

DPS said it needed secondary students to submit their preference by Wednesday to give the district time to determine staffing for its schools and virtual learning program.

If DPS does not receive a student’s preference by Wednesday’s deadline, that student will be automatically enrolled in the district’s virtual program.

Families can select their preference within the Parent Portal on DPS’s website. Families can also complete a PDF form and return it to their student’s school or call the front office of their student’s school and make their selection over the phone.