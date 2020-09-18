Deadline for DPS students to enroll in remote or in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is the deadline for families of students in Denver Public Schools to notify DPS of their preference to return for in-person learning or continue with remote.

Elementary students will return for 100 percent in-person learning while secondary students will utilize of hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.

Elementary students will be phased in, with kindergarteners and some first graders starting the week of September 28.

All elementary students will be in class by Oct. 21. Secondary students will return for a mix of in-person and remote learning on Oct. 21.

DPS said it needed families to submit their preference by Friday to give the district time to determine staffing for its schools and virtual learning program.

If DPS does not receive a student’s preference by Friday’s deadline, that student will be automatically enrolled in the district’s virtual program.

Families can select their preference within the Parent Portal on DPS’s website. Families can also complete a PDF form and return it to their student’s school or call the front office of their student’s school and make their selection over the phone.