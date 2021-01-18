CSU begins weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for on-campus students and staff

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University began offering free testing for students and staff on Monday as part of its new requirement for weekly COVID-19 testing for most students and staff.

Starting Monday, CSU will require all students living in University housing, all students living in a fraternity or sorority houses, as well as all freshmen and sophomores in one or more face-to-face or lab courses to test weekly for COVID-19.

CSU will also require staff to get tested weekly if they are frequently on CSU’s campus or university grounds in Larimer County. Testing is also required for all faculty, instructors and graduate teaching assistants who are teaching a face-to-face classes or laboratories.

In the coming weeks, any students or staff that are currently not required to get screened but will be participating in any in-person learning will be required to get tested weekly. That includes all junior, senior, graduate, professional or second bachelor students in one or more face-to-face or lab courses, all students in one or more hybrid class who are not already screening, and all faculty, instructors and graduate teaching assistants who are teaching a hybrid class and are not already screening.

Any students or staff that are not required to get tested can still access free testing through CSU so long as they show a valid CSU ID.

To get screened, all students, faculty and staff must first register and then schedule a screening time.