COVID-killing lights being installed to help limit the spread on Denver school buses

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is outfitting all of its schools busses with a COVID-19 killing light called Code 3.

Tim Mickey has been with McCandless Bus Center for seven years now. The company sells buses to school districts in Colorado and Wyoming and right in the middle of the pandemic, he had a very simple idea: install germ-killing lights on school buses.

“The lightbulb kind of went on in our head, ‘Hey, why not put them on buses?’ If they work in the ambulatory industry, the hospital industry, first responder industry, why can’t they work in a bus?” he said.

They can work on a bus. He pitched it to Denver Public schools, and they liked it.

“They committed to doing their complete fleet, over 300 buses,” said Mickey.

By January 2021, all of the city’s school buses will be outfitted with the Code 3 lights. Parts and labor cost around $400,000.

“They will attack the microbes which are germs and kill the host so that the germs and bacteria and mold and fungi, everything else dies,” said Mickey.

So far, 20 DPS buses have been outfitted with the germ-killing lights. There are about 275 more to go.

“With the application of these disinfecting lights, we are seeing about a 90% decrease in airborne pathogens and germs,” said Mickey.

You might say DPS is lighting the way, as other school districts in metro Denver and Colorado are starting to follow suit.