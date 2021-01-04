Colorado school districts prepare for start of second semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts around Colorado are preparing for the start of the second semester, with many planning to bringing students back to classrooms for in-person learning.

Many districts have opted to start second semester online and transition students back to in-person learning in the coming days and weeks with younger learners set to return first, followed up middle and high school students.

Gov. Jared Polis said in November that he wanted school districts to re-open their buildings following the winter break.

