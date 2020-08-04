Colorado high school student athletics have a COVID adjusted season, what are other states doing?

COLORADO (KDVR) – Colorado high school athletes will be adjusting to a new schedule this fall. However they’re not alone, California and Minnesota are moving sports to later this year or next spring.

Most states are not planning such significant changes, with Michigan, Indiana and South Dakota still planning a traditional schedule.

>>RELATED: CHSAA bumps start of high school football season to February, first games in March

Texas and Kentucky are delaying football until later in September, while Kansas has said its fall sports seasons will be delayed but has not yet set a start date.

Minnesota is moving football and volleyball to the spring because of coronavirus concerns, according to KELO. This means a new “fourth season” starting in March, similar to what Colorado as planned.

The start of the high school sports season in California will be delayed until December or January, the California Interscholastic Federation announced on July 20, KTLA in Los Angeles reported.

“There are going to be issues in terms of facilities and multiple-sport athletes, but this is the best scenario for the most people. I have confidence the schools and coaches will work it out among themselves,” said Los Angeles City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos.