Cherry Creek School District moving to hybrid model when in-person learning resumes

DENVER( KDVR) — Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) is revamping its hybrid learning model for middle and high school students based on feedback from students, staff, and parents.

Under the new model, there will be three days of direct instruction: one day remote and two days in-person. The other two days will be asynchronous learning, where students don’t receive direct instruction.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday A & B Cohorts

Remote

Synchronous Instruction

Full School day Cohort A

In-Person Cohort A

Asynchronous Cohort A

In-Person Cohort A

Asynchronous Cohort B

Asynchronous Cohort B

In-Person Cohort B

Asynchronous Cohort B

In-Person

Students will also have more access to their teachers and peer interaction will be increased by virtually combining cohorts one day a week.

The model will also provide a more consistent routine for students. The district says this model will be implemented once in-person learning resumes.