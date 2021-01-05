Boulder Valley School District reopens doors to elementary students

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Valley School District reopened its doors to elementary students Tuesday as part of its phased approach to bring all students back for in-person learning second semester.

Elementary students will learn in-person four days a week. Middle school students return January 12. High school students will return to class Jan. 19. Middle and High school students will learn in-person two days a week through a hybrid model.

BVSD added additional safety protocols for the start of second semester. Air purifiers have been added to classrooms and the district has implemented a classroom monitor program. If teachers must quarantine, classroom monitors will supervise students in class while they watch their teacher teach from home. School districts have struggled to keep schools open when large groups of staff are placed under quarantine.

BVSD third grade teacher Lauren Johnson hopes the district’s new classroom monitor program helps keep its students in school.

“I feel like with all the things that we have put in place that we’ll be able to hopefully stay open for the whole semester. That’s my hope as a teacher. I’m sure quarantines will come here and there but I’m hoping for the most part we can keep kids in the classroom especially with the classroom monitors and the other things we have implemented this semester,” said Johnson.

BVSD is waiting on word from the local health department on when its teachers will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Lafayette Elementary Principal Stephanie Jackman said her staff is looking forward to receiving the vaccine.

“I know that it’s coming and I know our school district will make sure it happens as fast as it can for our our staff,” said Jackman.

BVSD was one of four districts in the Denver-metro that re-opened for in-person learning on Tuesday. Here is a list of when school districts will re-open with in-person learning.