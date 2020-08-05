Back to School Caravan delivers supplies to Denver students

Denver (KDVR) – The fifth annual Back to School Caravan will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Denver Police Department (DPD), in partnership with Kroenke Sports and Alpine Bank, will distribute free backpacks and school supplies to Denver families.

“Denver Police officers will hand out a total of 2,400 free backpacks filled with school supplies, while supplies last, at each location,” DPD said.

No registration or qualifications are required.

DPD show cars and a bus packed with supplies will be at the following locations:

Far Northeast Denver Neighborhood Walmart 5141 N. Chambers Rd. 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. East Denver 1300 Block of N. Xenia St. 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. West Denver Cheltenham Elementary 1580 N. Julian St. 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Southwest Denver Four Winds-Cuatro Vientos Park 3800 W. Alameda Ave. 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.