Aurora Public Schools welcome students back for in-person learning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools welcomed back half of students in grades 1-8 for in-person learning on Monday as part of the district’s hybrid learning model.

Schools divided students in two cohorts to increase social distancing. Students in Cohort A returned for in-person learning Monday. Next week, Cohort B will return for in-person learning. While Cohort A learns in school, Cohort B learns remotely. The cohorts will alternate weeks.

Students and families gathered outside Vista PEAK Elementary ahead of the start of school. As part of new COVID-19 protocols, students lined up in the playground before heading inside.

Once inside the school, students will see increased cleaning and safety protocols because of the COVID-19 pandemic. APS posted 15,000 signs across its school buildings reminding students to social distance, wear a mask and wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Vista PEAK Principal Amy Kolquist is confident her students will adapt to the changes.

“We have had the opportunity to have our preschool and kindergartners here the last two weeks and they have done a great job with the changes and wearing masks so we think it’ll be different for them but they have really come together with the community and remote learning and are supporting each other so I feel confident they will just keep doing that,” said Kolquist.

High school students will return October 20.