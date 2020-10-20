Aurora Public Schools, Adams 12 Schools face difficult decisions with rise of COVID-19 cases

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools said it made the difficult decision to have its high school students continue with remote learning because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. The superintendent of Adams 12 Five Star Schools is recommending the school board take a similar step.

Aurora Public Schools said its students in grades 9-12 will continue with remote learning through Friday, Nov. 13. The district said in the tweet that it was a “difficult decision” but decided it was best for students because “community transmission of COVID-19 continues to increase.”

The Superintendent of Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Chris Gdowski, will ask the district’s school board to move middle and high school students to full remote learning at a board meeting on Wednesday.

Under the proposed changes, students in grades 6-12 would move from a hybrid model to full remote learning. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade would continue with in-person learning. If passed, secondary students would switch to remote learning Thursday. The school district explained its decision in an email to families.

“As a result of increasing cases of COVID-19, many of our buildings – especially at our middle and high school levels – have experienced multiple precautionary quarantines over the past several weeks. One of the key priorities Superintendent Chris Gdowski has stressed this school year, in addition to safety and family needs, is providing efficiency through a learning model with greater predictability and consistency. The last few weeks have proven that, due to the rising cases and necessary quarantines, it is difficult for students, staff and families to maintain a consistent and productive learning environment under these current circumstances.”