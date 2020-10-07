As DPS brings more students back, COVID-19 case count remains relatively low, stable

DENVER (KDVR) — An infectious disease doctor said Denver Public Schools’ plan to slowly bring students back to class has been a success so far as cases among students and staff have remained low and stable.

Dr. Bill Burman is an infectious disease doctor with Denver Health. He’s serving as an expert voice for the district, giving insight into health conditions and COVID-9 cases in the city of Denver.

Dr. Burman said he was concerned with the rise of COVID-19 cases in Denver in recent weeks linked to college students. However, he said COVID-19 cases among school-age children have remained relatively low and stable.

Dr. Burman said DPS’ plan to slowly phase in students “is a very good plan” and has served the district well so far.

Among staff, DPS said 25 percent of faculty who have returned to its school buildings are participating in COVID checks. Of those checks, 1 percent have tested positive. DPS said this low number of cases aligns with trends its seeing in other school districts in the metro area that have returned for in-person learning.

Superintendent Susana Cordova said DPS continues to face challenges with staffing, especially in its larger high schools. Cordova said DPS is committed to supporting all students who want to return for in-person learning. Cordova said it could mean that students will take some classes online while at school.

Cordova said the district is considering expanded the number of students within its cohorts. Right now, the district is capping cohorts at 35 students. Cordova said the district will discuss the size of its cohorts at a later date.