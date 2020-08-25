Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies step up enforcement in school zones as students return to class

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are stepping up enforcement in school zones as students return to class.

Each year, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deploys its ‘Safe Start initiative’ with increased patrols around school zones.

With students returning to school for the first time since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, School Resource Officer Edred Bryan said this year’s campaign is critical.

“Since it’s been a while since schools have been back in session, a lot of people just forget,” said Bryan.

Bryan is the School Resource Officer for several schools, including Eagle Crest High School. Within the school zone he patrols, Bryan said drivers need to be reminded to school down and make a complete stop at stop signs.

While the increased enforcement period ends Friday, deputies will continue to patrol school zones and enforce laws.