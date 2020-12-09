All K-12 students returning remotely for 1st week of 2nd semester in Denver Public Schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools released the timeline for the return to learning in the second semester beginning on Jan. 5.

All students will begin the semester in remote learning. Elementary returns to in-person on Jan. 11. Secondary students (middle and high school) will gradually return beginning the week of Jan. 19, as health conditions allow.

Smaller high schools may return to full in-person learning, five-days a week as larger high schools will continue with a hybrid plan.

All students who chose to return to in-person learning may do so on Feb. 1

Jan. 5-8:

All K-12 students begin the semester in remote learning.

Discovery Link will provide Remote Learning Support Centers at 30 sites.

Families can learn more and register here.

Families can learn more and register here. Schools may choose to run Remote Learning Support Centers.

Jan. 11:

All ECE-5th grade students, including SPED Centers and Newcomer Center students, return to in-person.

All secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers return to in-person.

Other secondary students continue in remote learning.

Jan. 19 – 29:

Other secondary students begin gradual phase-in to in-person learning.

Schools bring secondary students back at their own pace, including health and safety orientation days to help students acclimate to the required health protocols for in-person learning.

Some of our smaller high schools may be able to return to in-person five days a week, while some of our larger schools may return on a hybrid schedule. This is based on the latest guidelines from our health partners on how many students can be in the same group, or cohort.

DPS released this statement with the timeline:

“We believe this timeline prioritizes students who need in-person learning most, while also giving schools the opportunity to plan and prepare for a full-scale return to in-person learning. As always, we will continue to monitor health conditions in partnership with Denver Health and will adjust our January return plans if needed. We are also currently working with neighboring districts in Metro Denver and the Metro Denver Partnership for Health (MDPH) on a common approach for which learning scenario we use (in-person, hybrid, or remote learning) based on COVID conditions; we hope to share more on that next week.”

We appreciate your continued support and flexibility as we move through these challenging times.