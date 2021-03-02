All Douglas County students returning to 100% in-person learning on March 22

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — All Douglas County School District students will be learning in-person starting March 22, the Board of Education decided in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

In the 6-0 vote, the Board elected to have middle and high school students resume in-person learning five days a week starting March 22. Elementary students are already learning in-person every day.

The district’s spring break is March 15-19.

Prior to the vote, the Board heard testimonies from students opposed to and in support of returning to 100% in-person learning.

In early February, the district decided to move middle and high school students from a remote schedule to a hybrid program.

In anticipation of Tuesday night’s decision, a group of parents leading a recall effort against multiple school board members said it was suspending the campaign.

Nate Ormond, a Douglas County parent and founder of the recall effort, issued the following statement, in part:

“The motivation behind our recall campaign has been DCSD’s failure to safely return students to the classroom, in-person full-time, for all grades, K – 12. Tonight, the board is finally making the right decision. This is a major victory for DougCo parents, though it came far too late and only under the pressure of our campaign.”