Adams County School District 14 implements new technology to clean air in classrooms

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — In an effort to improve the air quality and slow the spread of COVID-19 within its schools, Adams County School District 14 (Adams 14) purchased and installed over 400 Synexis Spheres units in classrooms and common areas in buildings throughout the district.

Adams 14 received funding for the new technology through its Safe Schools Reopening Grant and a partnership with Trane Technologies.

“Adams 14 is incredibly thankful for this grant from the State of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Education,” Don Rangel stated, Adams 14 acting superintendent. “We are proud to be one of the first districts in the state to offer this innovative technology in every classroom, which provides an additional layer of protection to our established COVID-19 precautions.”

The Synexis Spheres use microbial reduction technology, which continuously reduces microbes in the air and on surfaces. According to the company, the new patented technology reduces viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and insects both in the air and on surfaces, without relying on the exchange of air, while still continuously flowing through any indoor space without students or staff leaving the room.

“We are excited to partner with the Adams 14 school district and Trane to add Synexis technology to every classroom in the district,” Eric Schlote said, CEO, Synexis LLC. “Our goal is to assist districts, like Adams 14, in their efforts to innovatively and continuously clean air and surfaces without disrupting teachers or students in the learning environment.”

Installation was completed in advance of staff and students returning to school. Adams 14 is one of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to deploy the Synexis system.