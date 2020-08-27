Adams 12 implements in-person learning pods to help families

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Students enrolled in Adams 12 Schools began remote learning on Thursday with some children returning to the building to learn in learning pods to help families facing challenges during remote learning.

Educators and families across the state have voiced concerns about the challenges low-income families face during remote learning. Adams 12 Schools implemented learning pods to help low-income families while the district stays online until September 25.

The learning pods are free for students in Adams 12 Schools. Families applied to use the learning pods and students were accepted if they didn’t have access to reliable internet or a hot meal for lunch.

Students enrolled in the learning pods will be at school the length of a traditional school day.

According to its website, Adams 12 Schools said it has been able to serve 80 percent of its learning pod applicants so far. It is currently seeking out “learning pod leaders” for paid temporary positions to serve more students.