27J Schools will go fully remote starting Dec. 1

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — 27J Schools announced Tuesday that its students will begin full remote learning starting Dec. 1. It will last until the end of the first semester, on Dec. 18.

Middle and high school classes will begin online on Dec. 1. Elementary classes will resume online learning on Dec. 2 in order for elementary teachers, who are not as familiar with the online learning platform, to receive additional training and prepare for the work ahead, according to the district.

The district also said it intends to start the first week of second semester on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 fully remote for all students (in-person and online) and then return to in-person instruction, for those who have previously selected this learning option, on Jan. 12.

All in-person student activities will be suspended.