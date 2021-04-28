12 Denver-area superintendents ask Colorado health department to ‘immediately end school quarantines’

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of 12 superintendents with the Denver Area School Superintendents Council are calling for the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to immediately end school quarantines.

The group of superintendents said data shows the low-level of COVID-19 transmission that schools are experiencing.

“The protective health benefits for these students from quarantines have been small and the costs to their development and academic progress have been great,” shared the group.

The superintendents said these are the key issues:

More than 3,000 students per week have been completing quarantines over the past two weeks across 13 districts, and their COVID infection rate has been less than two tenths of one percent.

In the most extreme case, a student was sent home on quarantine six times, with many other students being sent home two to three times, losing more than a month of in-person learning.

With existing quarantine rules, it's estimated 10-20 percent of students will be sent home on quarantine; missing participation in critical end-of-year events such as advanced placement exams and graduation ceremonies.

Similar experiences with disruptive quarantines and low rates of in-school transmission have led 11 states to eliminate prior quarantine rules. In-school transmission rates remain low in those states.

As of Wednesday, CDPHE has not responded to the request.