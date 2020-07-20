Skip to content
Changing Course | Back to School 2020
Denver parents concerned about priorities, transparency as school reopens
Colorado schools consider how cohorts would work when students return
Douglas County Board of Education vote for hybrid model for 2020-21 school year
Aurora Public Schools will be 100% remote for first 8 weeks, board decides
Jeffco Public Schools to hold first 2 weeks of classes remotely
Back to School: Featured Resources
Changing Course: When Colorado schools will reopen for 2020 academic year
Watch: Homeschooling panel for Colorado parents, answering questions
Watch: Colorado education and health departments talk about returning to school
More Back To School Headlines
Colorado parents stress over remote learning while more schools move toward virtual platforms
27J Schools releases plans for in-person, online learning
Cherry Creek School District staff to take 6 furlough days; no classes for Thanksgiving week
Changing Course: When Colorado schools will reopen for 2020 academic year
Colorado Education Association wants remote start to school unless criteria are met
Boulder Valley School District delays start of school by one week
Colorado Education Association to release findings of statewide survey on start of school
Watch: Homeschooling panel for Colorado parents, answering questions
‘Many of them are so concerned about going back, they’re also preparing their wills’; Jeffco Teacher’s Union Calling for remote learning to start school year
Watch: Colorado education and health departments talk about returning to school