Back on Course with Englewood School District

Wendy Rubin, Englewood School District Superintendent is very excited to have her students back in the classroom this fall. The district has been monitoring the changing health conditions in the community and having discussions with their partners at Tri-County Health regarding the best way to keep students and staff healthy and safe as well as provide optimal in-person learning environment.

The district decided that masks will be required for all students, visitors and staff while inside all Englewood schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The district says there will not be quarantines for routine classroom exposures.

Currently all Englewood schools will continue to change their HVAC filters to ensure the best possible ventilation of their indoor spaces.

These are the protocols that Englewood school district will have in place based on the current situation, but may be subject to change as the situation evolves or as health guidance or restrictions are updated.