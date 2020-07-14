Baca County officer involved shooting death ruled lawful

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office found the April Baca County officer-involved shooting lawful.

“Based upon the entire investigation of this incident and the application of Colorado law, I hereby conclude that the legal requirements of the affirmative defenses…are satisfied. Under Sheriff Griffin’s use of deadly physical force was clearly justified, and that Under Sheriff Griffin’s conduct did not violate any criminal statute,” District Attorney Joshua Vogel said in a statement Tuesday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 22, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near County Road 20 and County Road PP on a report of an armed suspect allegedly making threats.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, a member of the sheriff’s office was negotiating with the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Lawson, into the evening.

“Just after 8:30 p.m., Lawson was shot after allegedly pointing a firearm at responding officers. He was later pronounced deceased after receiving immediate medical attention at the scene,” the CBI said in a written statement.