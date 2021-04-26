Baby products that’s great for both baby and Mother Earth

Saralyn Ward, founder The Mama Sagas, Better After Baby App understand that parents want the best for their baby, but also want to eco-friendly.

Saralyn has a few items that’s not only great for your little ones, but is also kind to Mother Earth.

DYPER has created bamboo diapers that are better for the environment… but they also allow you to MAIL back used diapers for composting.

Happy Family Baby Food is the creator of Regenerative + Organic line which is made with ingredients grown using regenerative farming practices that can help to mitigate climate change by building healthy soil that captures carbon from the atmosphere.

Zulily launched its first-ever Sustainability Shop, a special curation for the month that will feature trusted, eco-friendly brands for families.

From now until April 30, for every eligible $35 purchase by a U.S. resident that includes at least one item purchased from The Sustainability Shop, Zulily will donate an additional $1, up to a maximum total donation of $100,000, to help plant another 25,000 trees internationally.