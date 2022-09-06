DENVER (KDVR) — Technology enhances the high school sports experience for everyone but Denver North High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kevin Bendjy told FOX31 that livestreaming is changing the game.

“Parents, grandparents, people from around the country can watch their students, their grandkids, their nieces and nephews,” he said.

Now scammers are finding sneaky ways to prey on those who want to enjoy streamed activities by posting questionable links in the comments section of posts on high school social media pages.

“There is a company commenting on those posts and putting in live streaming options but those are not legitimate,” Bendjy said.

The links don’t lead to any page that makes sense, but some may ask for personal information from parents and friends of players.

Security experts told the Problem Solvers you should never provide personal or financial information online unless it is a known and trusted source.

“They’re interested to see their family members, their friends so they take advantage of that excitement,” Bendjy said.

Denver Public Schools closely monitors athletic pages and will continue to maintain the integrity of the live streaming option.

“We want to make sure the school communities can trust us although it’s not us making that post it’s still a representation of our school,” Bendjy said.

Security experts and law enforcement warn to never click on links you are unfamiliar with. If you want to stream the game, go to your school’s verified website and only click on the link they post.

