DENVER (KDVR) — Hockey fans congregated outside the Tivoli Quad watch party for the Stanley Cup Final were reportedly trying to clear the fence to get inside the at-capacity event.

The event is on the Auraria Campus, which stressed in a tweet just before 7 p.m. that the party was full.

“Tivoli Watch Party Fans Outside the Gates are asked to PLEASE DISPERSE,” Auraria Campus tweeted.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management also urged people to leave the fence.

“We understand folks are trying to jump the fence at the Tivoli Quad Stanley Cup Watch Party. The Watch Party is at-capacity and fans outside the gates are asked to PLEASE DISPERSE,” the OEM tweeted.

SkyFOX was over the scene after 7 p.m. People could be seen congregated several people deep outside of the fence. Some were shaking the barricades as police in fluorescent vests stood watch from inside the quad.

Denver said it is focused on safety as people take to the streets this weekend — not only for Avalanche events, but in response to the Roe v. Wade decision and in celebration of Denver Pride.