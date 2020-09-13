Avalanche superstar MacKinnon wins Lady Byng Trophy, well-deserved honor

DENVER, COLORADO – Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche on May 6, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Nathan MacKinnon won the Lady Byng Trophy for the 2019-20 season on Friday as voted by The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

The trophy is awarded to players who “have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

“It's important to treat your opponents with respect, but also play hard, play between the whistles. I think it's important that your coaches can trust you in key situations and you won't take a minor and put your team on the penalty kill.” – MacKinnon#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/siiyL0Zujs — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 12, 2020

MacKinnon was in contention with current St. Louis Blues and former Colorado Avalanche forward Ryan O’Reilly and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

MacKinnon is the third Avs player to receive the honor. O’Reilly won the trophy in 2014, when he was a member of the Colorado Avalanche and Joe Sakic won it in 2001.

“It’s amazing to win this award. Some of the best players ever have won this award so for me to also win this is very humbling and exciting,” the Avs center said in his acceptance speech. “Never thought I would win this one, but it’s cool and I’m very honored.”

The 25-year-old’s display of composure while speeding past defensemen to get the puck in the net make him a balanced player. This honor was fitting for the young forward who racked up only 12 penalty minutes while earning 93 points.

MacKinnon is also a finalist for the 2019-20 Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Those winners will both be announced in an Awards Show during the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.