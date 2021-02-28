Avalanche in northern Idaho kills snowmobiler

WALLACE, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak in northern Idaho.

Robert Wheelock, president of Silver Valley Search and Rescue, says search crews and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the avalanche at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Wheelock says rescuers located a male snowmobiler, who was equipped with an emergency beacon, buried in snow several hours later. Three snowmobiling companions were unhurt. T

he victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. The avalanche occurred about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Wallace.