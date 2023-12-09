DENVER (KDVR) — After fresh snowfall rolled in over the weekend, the avalanche danger is expected to be elevated throughout the weekend.

Some areas in the mountains got up to 14 inches of snow in 48 hours.

Right now, the danger is considerable throughout much of Colorado. That’s level three of five on the scale.

“The avalanche conditions are really a combination of each of these weather events that we get throughout the year and then the weather that we’re having right now,” Ethan Greene, Director of Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. “We had mostly moderate and considerate avalanche danger this week.”

He said there could be more red on the map soon.

“We do expect some areas to reach high avalanche danger on Sunday,” Greene said.

Greene said Sunday’s winds will drift snow onto easterly slopes making avalanche problems worse.

“So parts of the Gorge, Park Range, the Elk Mountains and parts of the Front Range,” said Greene.

A field report filed on Tuesday shows debris from an avalanche triggered by two people skinning in Moonlight Basin, swept down the slope knocking them both down.

“The most important thing for people to do is check the avalanche forecast so you know what the conditions are and you can choose a plan for the day that keeps you out of the dangerous areas,” said Greene.

He said since Oct. 30, CAIC has documented 11 involvements with 17 people being caught up in moving avalanche debris.

“We have not had anybody killed in an avalanche in Colorado yet (this season) and we certainly hope we don’t see any of those fatal accidents this year,” he said. “On average, six people die in avalanches each year in Colorado.”

If you are going into avalanche terrain, Greene recommends carrying avalanche rescue equipment like a shovel, a transceiver and a probe.