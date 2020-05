ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Colorado State Patrol, a fatal hit and run occurred on Federal Boulevard and 60th Avenue early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a pedestrian was involved. The possible vehicle is described as a 2008-2014 Nissan Titan.

No more details are available at this time. If anyone has any information, contact CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501.