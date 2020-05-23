Authorities investigate death of woman found near I-70 in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol troopers found a 32-year-old woman on the side of Interstate 70 just east of New Castle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene on Friday afternoon.

Troopers originally responded to the call of an unknown problem around 4 p.m. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado River Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the 911 calls to join the troopers on scene.

According to the CSP press release, “Initial investigation shows the female came out of an RV while it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70. The female was not struck by any vehicle.”

CSP continues their investigation and ask anyone with information to call them at 970-945-6198.