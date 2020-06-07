Authorities and community come together to continue search for missing three-year-old boy in Eagle

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Five teams comprised of first responders and volunteers continued land-based operations while Vail Mountain Rescue resumed river operations in the search for missing 3-year-old, Sebastian Castro Rivas.

Rivas was last seen at Eagle Villas on June 5 around 9:20 p.m. His family reports he is autistic and non-verbal and uncomfortable with adults he doesn’t know. He was last known to be wearing a red shirt, jeans, and red shoes. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Search efforts began at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Four dog teams and multiple UAV (drone) teams will patrol the riverbanks, while land-based teams continue grid-based search efforts, including an extended area downstream into Garfield County.

Over 300 civilian volunteers showed up on Saturday to aid in the search alongside 17 local and federal departments, including the FBI and CBI.

“We appreciate the continued overwhelming support in response to the ongoing search for Sebastian Castro,” the Eagle County Public Information Office wrote. “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support we have seen both from the community and from our assisting agencies during this difficult time.”