Author of Diary of a Wimpy Kid will kick off book tour in Denver

Jeff Kinney, #1 bestselling international author of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, will host several in-person events in Colorado to celebrate his upcoming book: Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories. Jeff will kick off the tour in Denver on March 15 as part of his socially-distanced book tour to meet young readers.

Jeff is one of the very few (if not only!) authors touring during the pandemic. The upcoming book tour: “Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour” will deliver frights and delights to fans – all following COVID-19 guidelines. Here is a list of all Jeff’s tour appearances in Colorado:

Monday March 15 at 6:30 pm: Book Bar in Denver

Tuesday March 16 at 6:30 pm: Tattered Cover in Littleton

Wednesday March 17 at 6:30 pm: Boulder Bookstore in Boulder

Thursday March 18 at 6:30 pm: Barnes and Noble in Fort Collins