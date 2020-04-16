Aurora transition home dealt heartbreak and uncertainty as 2 die from COVID-19

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Ready to Work in Aurora, an organization helping homeless individuals get back on their feet, lost both a staff member and resident to COVID-19.

A total of four individuals at Ready to Work tested positive for coronavirus, according to the program director Brian Arnold. Two of those did not make it. The organization held small memorials to remember their friends.

The experience forced leadership to change how they run certain aspects of the program.

“That heaviness of, ‘How do I make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else?’” said Arnold.

Cleaning became a top priority. It is now part of the daily chores.

They also wear masks when appropriate. Residents are not traveling outside, even for items like groceries. Volunteers are helping deliver items to their doorstep instead.

They reduced the number of staff members working on site. Classes and therapy are all happening online.

The measures they took seemed to have worked. Wednesday marked 18 days of no one at the shelter being sick, according to Arnold.

The organization is also facing challenges tied to the growing economic uncertainty. Residents normally have a year to complete the program where the goal at the end is to secure a job and housing.

“I don’t know what the reset is going to look like when we all go back. It might take little bit longer,” said Arnold.