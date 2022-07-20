AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) –Ten years after a deadly theater shooting that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens of others, Aurora is taking time to reflect and remember.

At 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, residents gathered at the Reflection Garden, which sits in the shadows of city hall.

“Seems like it was yesterday,” says Heather Dearman.

Dearman is C.E.O. of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation. She is also the cousin of Ashley Moser, who was badly injured and pregnant at the time.

Moser’s 6-year-old daughter Veronica was shot and killed.

The midnight vigil included prayer, stories and the radio call at 12:37 a.m., that set the Aurora Police reaction in motion.

“Tonight, for me,” adds Dearman. “I just wanna reflect on how 10 years ago we had that love and support, and, 10 years later, it’s still here.”

More reflection ceremonies, including a “Hero’s Journey” 5K, are planned for this weekend.