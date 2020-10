AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police tweeted that Kerlin Palacio-Chiguichon is missing and was last seen at 7 p.m. on Friday.

She is a 15-year-old hispanic girl who was last at 1995 Del Mar Pkwy.

Officials say she possibly ran away, but note that she has never done so before. APD is asking anyone with information to call 303.627.3100.