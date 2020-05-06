Aurora teacher keeps students’ spirits high with videos of her singing

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — We’ve all had to move out of our comfort zone to adapt to a new normal.

One local Kindergarten teacher says if you showed her the videos of her singing children’s songs to her classroom, she’d have told you it was an imposter!

Heather Clutter has been teaching at Independence Elementary in Aurora since 1995.

The whole thing started when a parent requested she record their classroom morning song for her child.

From one video song to a comprehensive website full of them.

Heather says her 17-year-old daughter Gabby is to thank for helping her set it all up.

The 20 kids in her class can either Zoom in the morning or check the website whenever they want.

Parents welcome the small piece of normalcy, and as for the students, they get most excited to see Mrs. Clutter’s Yorkie named Finn. The kids nicknamed him Finn-Finn. She first brought in Finn to help clam her nerves of singing on the video and after he stole the show, he hasn’t left since.

You can watch Clutter’s videos — and see her Yorkie — here.