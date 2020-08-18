Aurora police: Man dies after being stabbed on Mobile Street

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department reported that a man died after he was stabbed at 1635 South Mobile Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 4:39 p.m. and found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to APD.

APD said all parties involved have been identified, but does not know what led up to the incident. They do not report having a suspect in custody or having made an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 303.739.6077 or can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.