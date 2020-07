AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in Saturday’s shooting. Two people were shot at a protest for Elijah McClain while the crowd was on Interstate 225.

UPDATE: DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MALE?



This male is a person of interest that shot 2 people yesterday on I-225.



Please reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO with tips. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. https://t.co/hSD2ac6gCp pic.twitter.com/iviXgdfCR9 — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 27, 2020

If you have any information, contact APD or @CrimeStoppersCO.