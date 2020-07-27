Aurora Police launch investigation into driver from Elijah McClain protest

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department officially launched an investigation into the driver of the Jeep that drove through a crowd of protesters on I-225 on Saturday. They are also trying to identify the shooter or shooters that fired shots striking two people.

According to APD, after driving through the crowd of protesters, the driver pulled over at East 6th Avenue and Billings Street. He located officers who were investigating a separate, unrelated crash at that location. The driver was positively identified, questioned, and the Jeep was impounded for evidentiary purposes.

APD says that preliminary interviews with the Jeep driver indicate he was scared and drove through the crowd after protesters surrounded his vehicle, striking it and yelling. He claims a white pickup struck the front of his vehicle.

One man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Another was grazed in the head by a bullet and transported via private vehicle.

Detectives are questioning the victims and say they “might have captured pictures or videos of the incident.”

APD is asking eyewitnesses with any video or pictures and additional information about the incidents, to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

Aurora’s Interim Chief of Police, Vanessa Wilson, made this statement:

“I not only find great concern with someone making the decision to drive their vehicle toward protesters on the interstate but that someone in the protester group opened fire, recklessly shooting two people.

We will be working with our District Attorney to discuss appropriate charges for the driver as well as working tirelessly to identify the shooter(s) on the interstate.

Any witnesses are urged to report what they saw to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.”