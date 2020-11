AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened overnight.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ironton after a report of a drive-by shooting of a home at 11:36 p.m. An male occupant of the home allegedly chased the drive-by shooter and shot him.

The male who was shot does not have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are received.