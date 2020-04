AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department reported an 11-year-old girl named Jacqueline has run away and was last seen at Chester Street and 17th Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on April 25.

She is 5-foot-1, 115 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. APD is asking anyone with information of her whereabouts or if they have seen her to call 911.